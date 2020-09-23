Prime+Minister+Mahinda+Rajapaksa+pays+floral+tributes+to+the+statue+of+Hector+Kobbekaduwa

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in the 37th commemoration ceremony of the late Hector Kobbekaduwa this morning.



The Prime Minister also participated in the event jointly organized by the Hector Kobbekaduwa Forum and the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research Institute. The Prime Minister's Office announced that a floral tribute was paid to the statue of Hector Kobbekaduwa.



Hector Kobbekaduwa, Minister of Lands and Agriculture in the 1970 Samagi Peramuna government, was former President J.R. Jayewardene's opponent in the 1982 presidential election.