Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa pays floral tributes to the statue of Hector Kobbekaduwa

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 14:08

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in the 37th commemoration ceremony of the late Hector Kobbekaduwa this morning.

The Prime Minister also participated in the event jointly organized by the Hector Kobbekaduwa Forum and the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research Institute. The Prime Minister's Office announced that a floral tribute was paid to the statue of Hector Kobbekaduwa.

Hector Kobbekaduwa, Minister of Lands and Agriculture in the 1970 Samagi Peramuna government, was former President J.R. Jayewardene's opponent in the 1982 presidential election. 

23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
24 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
22 September 2020
22 September 2020
