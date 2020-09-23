සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

'Rasa Bojun' outlets at the risk of closure

Friday, 18 September 2020

It was reported that a large number of people who make a living by providing services and goods ‘Rasa Bojun’ restaurants are in danger of losing their income as the restaurants run by the Hadabima Authority are at the risk of closure.


‘Rasa Bojun’ restaurants were implemented during the Yahapalanaya regime.


A large number of people made a living from the restaurants set up in several areas including Gannoruwa and Weligama and were able to receive positive comments as the food are made to order.


However, under an agreement, the Hadabima Co-operative Society Limited under the Hadabima Authority was established and was given authority to run the restaurants from 24 January, 2019 to 24 January, 2024.


However, the water supply and electricity supply to the Weligama and Gannoruwa restaurants outlets have been cut off and the people supplying goods and services to those outlets have stated that they are severely inconvenienced as a result.


