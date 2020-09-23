Warrant issued for the arrest of Thilina Gamage's personal security officer

Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today issued a warrant for the immediate arrest and production of Police Constable Dissanayake, who was the personal security officer of Magistrate Thilina Gamage, who has been sent on compulsory leave by the Judicial Service Commission.



This was when a case was filed on charges including illegal possession of an elephant calf was taken up in courts.



The Attorney General's Department stated in court today that the relevant police constable was hospitalized yesterday after being issued summons.