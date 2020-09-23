Two new Venus mission, NASA announces

Following new evidence that there might be evidence of life in Venus, NASA has planned two exploration missions to the planet.

It is stated that four proposals are being considered for this purpose.

An international research team said last Monday that the detection of phosphine gas from a cloud on Venus' surface indicates evidence of life.

This gas is released by microorganisms in an oxygen-free the environment on Earth.

It also provides strong evidence that extraterrestrial life can exist.

NASA will launch a new exploration mission to determine if life exists on Venus.