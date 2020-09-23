Suspect+arrested+with+foreign+firearm+

A suspect was arrested in Ranorawa area in Anuradhapura with a foreign-made 12 Bora firearm and 5 live bullets used in that weapon.

The raid was carried out by the Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force (STF) at around 1:30 p.m. today (18).

The suspect is a 40-year-old resident of Kokunnewa, Ranorawa area.

He has been produced before the Nochchiyagama Police for further investigations and set to be produced before the Thambuththegama Magistrate's Court tomorrow (19).

The Nochchiyagama Police are conducting further investigations.