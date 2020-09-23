සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect arrested with foreign firearm

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 16:37

Suspect+arrested+with+foreign+firearm+

A suspect was arrested in Ranorawa area in Anuradhapura with a foreign-made 12 Bora firearm and 5 live bullets used in that weapon.


The raid was carried out by the Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force (STF) at around 1:30 p.m. today (18).


The suspect is a 40-year-old resident of Kokunnewa, Ranorawa area.


He has been produced before the Nochchiyagama Police for further investigations and set to be produced before the Thambuththegama Magistrate's Court tomorrow (19).


The Nochchiyagama Police are conducting further investigations.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.