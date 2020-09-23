සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

State Minister climbs coconut tree to speak about rising coconut prices

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 16:41

State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah, Rubber Cultivation Promotion, Related Industrial Product Manufacturing and Export Diversification Arundika Fernando climbed a coconut tree today (18) and expressed his views on rising coconut prices.



State Minister Fernando pointed out that the increase in the price of coconut in Sri Lanka is due to the increase in the demand for coconut based products in the world market.


While, the coconut price has gone up to Rs. 100 and the coconut plucker must be given Rs. 100 as well, stated the State Minister as he plucked few coconuts from the tree.



He added that it was also difficult to find coconut pluckers these days.


However, despite the increase in coconut prices, no action will be taken to import coconuts and a program will be prepared in the next few days to provide coconuts to the people living in urban areas at concessionary prices, said State Minister Fernando.



The State Minister had climbed a coconut tree in his garden with the help of a machine manufactured by a resident of Warakapola.


Minister of State Arundika Fernando stated that action will be taken to introduce it in the next few days.





