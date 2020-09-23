Suspects+remanded+for+assaulting+police+in+Atalugama

Mohamed Sharif Rifai, alias 'Gotukola Rifai', main suspect over the attack on police at Atalugama, remanded until 22 September by the Balangoda Magistrates Court.



Five suspects including a woman who were arrested for assaulting police officers during a raid in the Atalugama area in Bandaragama have been remanded till the 22nd of this month.



The order was issued by the Balangoda Magistrate's Court today.



The suspects were arrested in the Kaltota area in Balangoda yesterday.



The suspects had assaulted the police on the 9th when the police were attempting to raid a cannabis racket inside a house in the Atalugama area in Bandaragama.