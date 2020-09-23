Badulla District MP blames DS officials publicly (Video)

Badulla District Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Tissa Kuttiarachchi today (18) has publicly blamed the Badulla Divisional Secretary and the Haputale Divisional Secretary for not informing him in advance regarding the event held to inaugurate the new building of the Haputale Divisional Secretariat.



He also blamed the officials for not inviting him to participate at the discussions held.



Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and MP Sudarshana Denipitya and other officials were also present.



