Motorcycles handed over by the President to Public Health Inspectors (videos and photos)

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 8:18

President Rajapaksa symbolically presented motorbikes for the Public Health Inspectors in appreciation of their commitment and life-risking service during the COVID 19 at the Presidential Secretariat today(September 18).

Since 2015 no PHIs were provided with motorbikes. PHIs representing 26 selected Medical Health Zones covering the entire island and who had not received motorbikes during their service were presented with 749 motorbikes. In addition, another 56 PHIs received motorbikes on a priority basis.

At the stage of recruitment process, Public Health Inspectors are directed to follow a 2 year fulltime course. "We will discuss with the University Grants Commission to extend their training period and allow them to graduate at the end of the course" President added.

Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the Ministry, Retired Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe and Director of COVID 19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project Jayasundara Bandara were present at the occasion.




