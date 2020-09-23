Do not tarnish the Ceylon Tea name - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called on the Tea factory owners in Sri Lanka not to tarnish the reputation of Ceylon Tea, which has been a household name in the world.



The President made this observation at a discussion held with small and medium scale tea factory owners and exporters at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (18).



There have been recent reports of tea products made from a mixture of sugars, glucose, and liquids such as sodium bicarbonate and ferrous sulfate.



The rejection of such tea in the world market has caused a huge setback to the tea industry.



The President emphasized that the country's reputation as well as the demand for Ceylon Tea in the global market could not be allowed to be tarnished in the future.



The President noted that the tea industry will not be affected by the damage caused to the pepper market. It has been revealed that the decline in the quality of tea production has contributed to the decline in tea demand in the global market from 65% to 45%.



Around 45 tea factories from 705 factories in the country have reported irregularities and the production of tea at 18 factories were halted after inspection, stated Tea Board Chairman, Jayampathi Molligoda.



Police raids on tea factories using waste tea and harmful chemicals are being carried out by the Police Special Task Force and the Police on intelligence information.



The President has instructed tea factory owners as well as exporters to ensure that the country's income or the tea industry is not disrupted by substandard tea production and that high quality tea is supplied to the global market.



The President has instructed the officials not to allow the production of substandard tea and to close down the factories that operate without it.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also ordered the IGP to carry out investigations and raids such institutions with the assistance of the intelligence services.