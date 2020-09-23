Dambulla+Kaludiya+Pokuna+archeological+site+handed+over+to+Kandy+Girls+House+

The Dambulla Kaludiya Pokuna Archaeological Monument which is also known as the Dakkhinagiri Viharaya which was considered to be an archeological site was handed over to the Kandy Girls' High School.

This was at the request of the History and Archaeologists Association of the Kandy Girls' High School.

The land was handed over at the Kaludiya Pokuna Archaeological site in Dambulla today (18) in line with the "Let's not isolate the heritage" program organized by the Archaeological Department.

Director of the Department of Archeology Viraj Balasuriya stated that the land was handed over based on a number of factors such as directing the children of the country to protect the archeological sites and developing the knowledge of the students.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Department of Archeology and the Kandy Girls' High School on that occasion.

It is said that this is the first time in Sri Lanka that a school has been given custody of an archeological site.