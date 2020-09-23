සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dambulla Kaludiya Pokuna archeological site handed over to Kandy Girls House

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 19:28

Dambulla+Kaludiya+Pokuna+archeological+site+handed+over+to+Kandy+Girls+House+

The Dambulla Kaludiya Pokuna Archaeological Monument which is also known as the Dakkhinagiri Viharaya which was considered to be an archeological site was handed over to the Kandy Girls' High School.


This was at the request of the History and Archaeologists Association of the Kandy Girls' High School.


The land was handed over at the Kaludiya Pokuna Archaeological site in Dambulla today (18) in line with the "Let's not isolate the heritage" program organized by the Archaeological Department.


Director of the Department of Archeology Viraj Balasuriya stated that the land was handed over based on a number of factors such as directing the children of the country to protect the archeological sites and developing the knowledge of the students.


A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Department of Archeology and the Kandy Girls' High School on that occasion.


It is said that this is the first time in Sri Lanka that a school has been given custody of an archeological site.




 













Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.