Despite a shortage in the market, Turmeric will not be imported (Video)

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 20:54

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that despite a shortage of turmeric in the market, it will not be imported.

Speaking to the media in Colombo today, the Minister said that no action would be taken to import turmeric as action should be taken to protect the local turmeric farmer.

However, the importers of turmeric are requesting the customs to release the imported turmeric that has been held back by customs and release it to the market.

Police arrested 10 suspects in the Bloemendal area yesterday with three containers containing 33,000 kilograms of yellow and seven lorries smuggled out of customs.

They have been imported under the guise of importing glass.

Also, another 1,000 kilograms of turmeric brought into the country by sea was seized by the Coast Guard from a dinghy near the Chilaw estuary.




