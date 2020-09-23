සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando before the Easter Commission

Friday, 18 September 2020 - 20:17

Defense+Secretary+Hemasiri+Fernando+before+the+Easter+Commission
Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando is giving evidence before the Presidential Commission Probing into the Easter attacks for the third time today.

When he testified before the commission yesterday, it was revealed that former President Maithripala Sirisena had not summoned the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara to the Security Council until the Easter attack, over an issue regarding the transfer of former Chief Inspector of the CID Nishantha Silva.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.