Defense+Secretary+Hemasiri+Fernando+before+the+Easter+Commission

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando is giving evidence before the Presidential Commission Probing into the Easter attacks for the third time today.
When he testified before the commission yesterday, it was revealed that former President Maithripala Sirisena had not summoned the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara to the Security Council until the Easter attack, over an issue regarding the transfer of former Chief Inspector of the CID Nishantha Silva.
