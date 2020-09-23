Former+President+Maithripala+Sirisena+misled+regarding+the+disappearance+of+Prageeth+Eknaligoda

It was revealed today that former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera and other officials had misled the then President Maithripala Sirisena and given information to the Attorney General's Department regarding the abduction and disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.



Retired Corporal Ravindra Rupasinghe of the Army Intelligence Corps testified regarding this matter before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Political Victimisation.





