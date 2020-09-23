සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cadet Corps to be on alert to crack down drugs in schools

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 6:59

Cadet+Corps+to+be+on+alert+to+crack+down+drugs+in+schools
Maj. Gen. JR Kulatunga, Director General of the National Cadet Corps says that steps will be taken to use senior members of cadet corps to find information regarding drugs circulating in schools.

He made this statement while inspecting the 28th Girls' Brigade of the National Cadet Corps in Walala, Central Province, Kandy today (18).

Speaking further, the Major General said that steps would be taken to select several senior cadets from the cadet teams and provide them with training on drug trafficking in schools after being trained by the intelligence unit.

A plan submitted by the National Cadet Corps to eradicate drugs from schools has been approved by the Defense Secretary and will be presented to the President.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.