Cadet+Corps+to+be+on+alert+to+crack+down+drugs+in+schools

Maj. Gen. JR Kulatunga, Director General of the National Cadet Corps says that steps will be taken to use senior members of cadet corps to find information regarding drugs circulating in schools.



He made this statement while inspecting the 28th Girls' Brigade of the National Cadet Corps in Walala, Central Province, Kandy today (18).



Speaking further, the Major General said that steps would be taken to select several senior cadets from the cadet teams and provide them with training on drug trafficking in schools after being trained by the intelligence unit.



A plan submitted by the National Cadet Corps to eradicate drugs from schools has been approved by the Defense Secretary and will be presented to the President.