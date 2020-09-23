Buddhist Advisory Council commends President for implementing advice (Photos)

The Presidential Buddhist Advisory Council has commended President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa for implementing the advice and suggestions of the Maha Sangha.The Bhikkhu, a member of the Advisory Council, is confident that the policies followed by the President will help build a better and more just society.About five months ago, the President decided to set up a Buddhist Advisory Council to seek the advice and views of the Maha Sangha to implement government policies.The first meeting between the Maha Sangha and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was held on April 24 at the Presidential Secretariat.The President informed that he expects to meet the Buddhist Advisory Council on the 3rd Friday of every month.The President's media division stated that the Buddhist Advisory Council which met at the Presidential Secretariat for the 6th time today (18) reviewed the progress of the implementation of the proposals made so far.The Maha Sangha pointed out that the decision to amend the Archaeological Act to address the long standing issues regarding temples located on archeological lands has been welcomed by many.The President pointed out the importance of the Advisory Council which meets once a month and said that it helped him as well as the officials to gain a better understanding of various fields.He also stated that steps will be taken to address the existing shortcomings.