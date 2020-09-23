සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Release the hidden stocks of rice to the market or we will import - Bandula (video)

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 6:57

Release+the+hidden+stocks+of+rice+to+the+market+or+we+will+import+-+Bandula+%28video%29
The Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena states that 100,000 metric tons of rice will be imported if no action is taken to release the hidden stocks of rice to the market.

He stated this at a discussion held with the owners of rice mills at the Ministry of Trade today.

The discussion between government officials and rice mill owners on the rice shortage and rice prices in the country was chaired by the Minister of Trade.

However, there were conflicting views between government officials and rice mill owners.




Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.