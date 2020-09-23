Release the hidden stocks of rice to the market or we will import - Bandula (video)

The Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena states that 100,000 metric tons of rice will be imported if no action is taken to release the hidden stocks of rice to the market.



He stated this at a discussion held with the owners of rice mills at the Ministry of Trade today.



The discussion between government officials and rice mill owners on the rice shortage and rice prices in the country was chaired by the Minister of Trade.



However, there were conflicting views between government officials and rice mill owners.







