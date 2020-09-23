Southwest monsoon active - showers in several provinces

The Meteorological Department warns that the prevailing southwest monsoon conditions will continue throughout the island today (19).



The Department warns that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy showers of more than 100 mm are expected in some parts of the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and around 75 mm in some parts of the Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.



Showers will occur at times in the North Central Province and across the island especially in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota Districts and in the western slopes of the Central Hills occasional strong winds of 50-60 kmph are expected.