Report+into+MT+New+Diamond+fuel+leakage+to+AG+on+Monday

A report into the fuel leakage from the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond will be submitted to the attorney general on Monday, says the Marine Environment Protection Authority.



The report has already been finalized, says the MEPA.



Meanwhile, Colombo additional magistrate Priyantha Liyanage has issued notice on the ship’s captain to appear before the court on 28 September.



Investigations have revealed that the MT New Diamond that caught fire on 03 September lacked a proper communication system and its captain and crew had not assisted in the related CID inquiries.



The AG has submitted a written claim to the lawyers for the ship’s owners, asking for a payment of Rs. 340 million for extinguishing the fire and for other services.