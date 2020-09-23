COPE, COPA to hold first meetings next week

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) is due to hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday at the parliamentary complex.



Starting at 2.30 pm, the meeting will elect a chairman, says the communications department of parliament.



Also, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will have its first meeting on Wednesday and will elect a chairman.



The COPE and COPA comprise 22 members.



The former is tasked with ensuring the compliance of financial discipline in public corporations and other semi-governmental bodies, while the latter examines the management efficiency and financial discipline of state and local government entities.