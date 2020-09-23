IPL+2020+begins+in+Abu+Dhabi+today

After months of delay due to Covid-19, the new season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin in Abu Dhabi today (19).
The first match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The umpires and match officials who are part of the tournament have tested coronavirus negative and are all set for officiating duties in the tournament.
