405+additional+engineering+students+to+be+enrolled+this+year

Six leading engineering faculties will enroll an additional 405 students this year, says the Ministry of Education.
These enrolments will be made to the Peradeniya, Sri Jayewardenepura, Jaffna, Ruhuna, Moratuwa and the Southeastern universities.
The decision was taken at a discussion yesterday (18) at the Ministry of Higher Education.
These enrolments will be made to the Peradeniya, Sri Jayewardenepura, Jaffna, Ruhuna, Moratuwa and the Southeastern universities.
The decision was taken at a discussion yesterday (18) at the Ministry of Higher Education.