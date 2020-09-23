සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PM receives interim report on political victimizations

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 8:08

PM+receives+interim+report+on+political+victimizations
New chairman of the committee that inquires into incidents of political victimizations in the state sector between 2015 and 2019, minister Gamini Lokuge, met prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (81).

This committee has so far received 6,952 appeals, 2,365 of them directly.

It has handed over an interim report to the premier.

PM Rajapaksa also received a committee report into granite quarrying in state-owned lands.

He has given instructions that the contractors be given concessionary terms for the payment of their leasing arrears.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.