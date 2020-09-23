PM+receives+interim+report+on+political+victimizations

New chairman of the committee that inquires into incidents of political victimizations in the state sector between 2015 and 2019, minister Gamini Lokuge, met prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (81).



This committee has so far received 6,952 appeals, 2,365 of them directly.



It has handed over an interim report to the premier.



PM Rajapaksa also received a committee report into granite quarrying in state-owned lands.



He has given instructions that the contractors be given concessionary terms for the payment of their leasing arrears.