32+kgs+of+kerala+cannabis+seized+from+Kalpitiya+islet

The Navy has seized more than 32 kgs of Kerala cannabis from an abandoned fishing hut at Paramunai Islet in Kalpitiya.



The drugs, packed in 15 parcels, have been handed over to the police for investigation.



In Elpitiya, police yesterday (18) arrested six persons for drug possession.



Meanwhile, senior cadets are to be deployed to detect drugs being circulated in schools, according to director of the National Cadet Corps Maj. Gen. J.R. Kulatunga.