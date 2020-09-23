UK seeing second Covid-19 wave, says Boris Johnson

The UK is "now seeing a second wave" of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, adding: "It's been inevitable we'd see it in this country."



Johnson said he did not "want to go into bigger lockdown measures" but that tighter social distancing rules might be necessary.



It is understood a new three-tiered set of restrictions is being considered.



The plan would aim to avoid a national lockdown but could stop household-to-household contact.



The first tier would be the level of measures currently in place in most parts of England now - with social distancing the key aspect.