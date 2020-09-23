26+malaria+patients+found+this+year

Twenty six malaria patients have been found in Sri Lanka so far this year, says director of the Malaria Prevention Movement Dr. Prasad Ranaweera.



The latest case is a 51-year-old Ukrainian who arrived in the country on 11 September.



He was diagnosed with malaria at the IDH yesterday (18) and is being treated at its ICU.



Ten of the others have been detected at quarantine centres.



At this time last year, a total of 35 patients were reported.



The WHO considers Sri Lanka as having eliminated malaria.