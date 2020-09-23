12+errant+traders+fined+in+Gampaha

The Consumer Affairs Authority has taken 12 traders in Gampaha to court for failing to display prices of rice, milk powder and cereals and for selling expired foods.



They were nabbed during raids that were conducted yesterday (18) at Ganemulla, Kirindiwita, Bemmulla, Amunugoda, Etikelgalla and Weliweriya.



Produced before Gampaha additional magistrate R.S.M. Mahendra Raja, the errant traders were fined Rs. 5,000 each.