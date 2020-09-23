Ranil, Anura, Sumanthiran leave PCoI (video)





Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and M.A. Sumanthiran left the presidential commission of inquiry into political victimizations after spending around one-and-a-half hours there.



The three of them, as well as Mangala Samaraweera, Malik Samarawickrama, Patali Champika Ranawaka, arrived at the commission this morning (19) in answer to notice issued on them as respondents in a complaint by former director general of Divineguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka.



Meanwhile, former CID director Shani Abeysekara and Sergeant Mendis arrived at the commission under prison guard protection.



Former ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga too, is due to be at the commission today.