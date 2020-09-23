Ex-president’s offers to Pujith to accept Easter attack responsibility (video)





Ex-president Maithripala Sirisena had offered to change the Malalgoda committee report and to give a diplomatic posting to Pujith

Jayasundara had he agreed to accept responsibility for not averting the Easter Sunday attacks and step down as the police chief, according to defence secretary at the time Hemasiri Fernando.



Testifying before the presidential commission that inquires into the terror attacks for a third day yesterday (18), Fernando said he believed the director of state intelligence to have alerted the then president Sirisena prior to the attacks.



Answering a question, he said all the reports sent to him by state intelligence contained information only and were absent of any analysis.



In such a situation, no action could have been possible, Fernando said, adding that he should have been given analyzed information.



Such information would have been useful only to the implementing agencies such as the police, CID and the TID, he added.