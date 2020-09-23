Private bus owners abandon strike action planned to protest lane law (video)





Private bus owners have decided against going ahead with their strike action planned for Monday to protest the lane law.



President of their association Gemunu Wijeratne says the decision reversal came after buses experienced a congestion-free travel yesterday (18).



A test of the lane law in four main roads in the western province has now ended.



On 15 September, police ordered three-wheelers and motorcyclists to use only the bus lane, which caused considerable congestion.



State minister Dilum Amunugama spoke to Hiru News with regard to the lane law.