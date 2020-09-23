Heroin-addict female model arrested (video)





A female model is among several suspects arrested in connection with drug-related offences.



The woman is a resident of Panadura and with her husband, had been addicted to heroin and was involved in heroin trafficking as well, police say.



On information given by them, police used a decoy and arrested two heroin sellers at Walana.



Both residents of Dehiwala, they were found to have money and six mobile phones in their possession at the time of the arrest.



Still in Dehiwala, three sellers were nabbed with heroin, Ice, Rs. 325,000 in cash, gold jewelry, six mobile phones and a scale.



An investigation is under way into their assets and bank accounts.



Meanwhile, a man was nabbed yesterday transporting two kgs of cannabis in a three-wheeler at the Baseline Road level crossing in Borella



According to police, the suspect is aged 30 years and from Mutwal.