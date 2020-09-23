Marine resources conservation week kicks off (video)





A marine resources conservation week was inaugurated today (19) at the Mount Lavinia beach to coincide with the international coastal clean-up day.



Chief guest on the occasion, Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, awarded certificates to winners of a poster competition in view of the world oceans day.



He also presented a memento to the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Authority for its commitment to the protection of marine environment.

Around 70 events are being planned to coincide with the marine resources conservation week.