Flooded roads, earth-slips occur following heavy rains (video)

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 14:26

Flooded roads, earth-slips occur following heavy rains (video)



Several roads are under water and earth-slips occurred following heavy rains.




The highest rainfall of 151 mm since last night (18) has been reported from Nuwara Eliya.




A collapsing of a mound of earth damaged two houses and a trade union office at Dimbulapathana town in Hatton, police say.




Several byroads in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts are flooded, say disaster management offices.




Power failures have been reported following heavy rains and falling trees in central hills, says the CEB.




The National Building Research Organization says an earth-slip warning issued for Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts remains in force until 6.00 pm today.




Meanwhile, fishermen in small boats have been advised to be cautious of strong winds with a speed of between 50 and 60 kmph in the sea around the island.


