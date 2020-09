A handloom textile factory remains abandoned for 25 long years at Kitulkele in Madolsima, Passara.



Reports reaching Rathu Minittuwa say the factory gave a livelihood to around 100 area residents while contributing to the national economy.



It was opened by the then home affairs minister Wijayananda Dahanayake on 22 April 1969.



However, operations at the factory came to a standstill in 1995, and the building has not been used for any productive purpose since.