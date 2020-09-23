South’s Golden Mile badly-hit by covid-19 pandemic (video)





The Golden Mile, a stretch of tourism hotspot in the south of the island, has been badly-hit by the covid-19 global pandemic.



For their livelihood, around 100,,000 people depend on the hospitality industry at Beruwala, Moragalla, Aluthgama and Bentota.



They say they are uncertain of their future without any concessions forthcoming unlike after the 2004 tsunami and the Easter Sunday attacks last year.



Hoteliers, tourist guides, taxi drivers and handicraftsmen in these areas want the provision of infrastructure to encourage local visitors until such time foreign tourists start returning.