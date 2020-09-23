සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Death after treatment for headache under probe

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 14:01

An inquiry is on into the death of a man after he obtained treatment for a headache from Gallinda rural hospital at Thalgaswala in Niyagama, Galle.

The office of the district’s director of health services is looking into the cause of death of the 46-year-old coconut plucker.

He had gone to the hospital, accompanied by a neighbour, to obtain treatment from the rural hospital yesterday (18).

His close ones allege negligence by the doctor on duty, serving on acting capacity, led to his death.

