Death+after+treatment+for+headache+under+probe

An inquiry is on into the death of a man after he obtained treatment for a headache from Gallinda rural hospital at Thalgaswala in Niyagama, Galle.
The office of the district’s director of health services is looking into the cause of death of the 46-year-old coconut plucker.
He had gone to the hospital, accompanied by a neighbour, to obtain treatment from the rural hospital yesterday (18).
His close ones allege negligence by the doctor on duty, serving on acting capacity, led to his death.
