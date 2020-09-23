18+Sri+Lankans+deported+by+US+return+home

Eighteen Sri Lankans have been deported by the US for having overstayed their visas.
They arrived at Katunayake Airport at 11.30 last night (18) on board Kenyan Airlines flight 228 from Washington via Nairobi.
Following PCR tests, they were sent for 21 days of quarantine.
The CID is to question them after they complete their quarantine period.
