Record+single-day+spike+of+Covid-19+cases+in+Indonesia

Indonesia registered a record high of 4,168 new Covid-19 cases yesterday (18), bringing the country’s total to 240,687 cases with 9,448 fatalities.



A number of provinces in Java, particularly Jakarta and East Java, have become the nation’s hotbeds of contagion.



Jakarta added 988 confirmed cases, bringing the city’s total to 60,828 cases, a quarter of the country’s cases, with 1,527 fatalities.



East Java has reported a total of 40,372 cases and 2,942 deaths.



Central Java and West Java have seen nearly 20,000 Covid-19 cases each.



Indonesia now has the second-highest number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia after the Philippines with 283,460 cases.