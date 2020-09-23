සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Record single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 16:09

Indonesia registered a record high of 4,168 new Covid-19 cases yesterday (18), bringing the country’s total to 240,687 cases with 9,448 fatalities.

A number of provinces in Java, particularly Jakarta and East Java, have become the nation’s hotbeds of contagion.

Jakarta added 988 confirmed cases, bringing the city’s total to 60,828 cases, a quarter of the country’s cases, with 1,527 fatalities.

East Java has reported a total of 40,372 cases and 2,942 deaths.

Central Java and West Java have seen nearly 20,000 Covid-19 cases each.

Indonesia now has the second-highest number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia after the Philippines with 283,460 cases.

