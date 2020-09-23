Investigation+into+conspiracy+to+kill+the+Superintendent+of+Kuruwita+Prison+

The Prisons Department launch an investigation into an incident where a prison Sergeant had conspired to assassinate the Superintendent of Kuruwita Prison by using a underworld gang member currently serving a sentence.

The prison’s department has commenced investigations into the alleged conspiracy where an underworld criminal who is in prison was deployed by a prison warden to assassinate the superintendent of the Kuruvita prison Dammika Dassanayake.

Commissioner general of prisons Thushara Upuldeniya said that investigations are underway in this regard under the authority of a senior prison’s superintendent.

He stated the Police had also been informed of the incident adding a police investigation had also been launched over the matter.