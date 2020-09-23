Amir+Ali+to+the+Police+Investigation+Unit+of+the+Easter+Commission

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando told the Presidential Commission that former President Maithripala Sirisena had changed the report of the Malalgoda Committee, which was first appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and said that IGP Pujith Jayasundara could be protected if he took responsibility.



He was giving evidence before the commission yesterday.



Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Amir Ali today arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attacks to make a statement.



Our correspondent stated that the former Member of Parliament who arrived at the police unit around 9.30 am gave a statement for nearly 6 hours.