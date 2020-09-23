A+workshop+to+train+resource+persons+to+rehabilitate+drug+addicts

249 drunk drivers have been arrested during a special traffic operation carried out islandwide from 8 pm yesterday to 4 am today.



The police stated that 3,355 cases have been lodged including 3,106 cases related to traffic offenses.



Also, 249 vehicles have been taken into police custody.



A 24 year old woman was arrested with 64 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin at 225 Estate, Nagalagam Street, Grandpass Police Division.



The Police Media Division stated that the woman was arrested this morning on a tip off received by the Police Narcotics Bureau.



She is a resident of Colombo 14.



Meanwhile, a workshop was held at the Sri Jayewardenepura University this morning (19) to train resource persons for the new program launched by the police to rehabilitate drug addicts through counseling.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon was present at this event.





