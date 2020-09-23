Shangri-La+Hotel+Main+Restaurant+opens+a+year+and+a+half+after+the+Easter+Attacks

The main restaurant of the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, which was the worst hit in the series of bomb blasts at several leading hotels in Colombo on Easter Sunday, reopened yesterday.



Although the Shangri-La Hotel reopened two weeks after the attack, the main restaurant, which was the main target of the bombing, reopened only a year and a half later.



Accordingly, this new star class restaurant will be open to the public from tomorrow with a new look.