Sajith+says+he+is+against+the+proposed+20th+Amendment+

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa reiterated that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya is totally opposed to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.
The Leader of the Opposition expressed these views to the media after participating in a program to build a network of alliances centered on the party's Galle and Matara districts in the Matara - Deniyaya area.
