UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe named as a witness by the commission on political victimization

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 20:10

The Presidential Commission appointed to probe acts of political victimization reached a decision to name former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who had been named as respondent in the case filed by the former Director General of the Divinaguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka as a witness today.

Our Correspondent said that the former Prime Minister and Leader of the United National Party and former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mallik Samarawickrama who has served in the committee against corruption during the good governance government as well as Parliamentarians M.A. Sumandiran and Anura Kumara Dissanayake had arrived at the Commission today.

However, former Minister Rauff Hakeem and Parliamentarians R Sambandan and Sarath Fonseka, had failed to appear before the commission although they had been issued summons.

