සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Harin faces protest from various factions including the maha Sanga- Urged to seek pardon from the Cardinal

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 20:16

Harin+faces+protest+from+various+factions+including+the+maha+Sanga-+Urged+to+seek+pardon+from+the+Cardinal
The statements made by parliamentarian Harin Fernando at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Attacks was criticized by various factions today as well.

State minister of Prison Reforms & Prisoners' Rehabilitation Sudharshini Fernandopulle said parliamentarian Harin Fernando should publicly apologize to his eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and the Catholic community.

Giving witness before the commission recently Harin Fernando said that he believes that the Catholic Church was aware of the attacks.

Several protests against the statement were voiced yesterday as well, while State Minister Sudharshani Fernandopulle said he needed to publicly apologize for his statement.

She further said that parliamentarian Harin Fernando previously accused the Cardinal of having a political agenda but visited the cardinal secretly and apologized.

She reiterated that he should publicly apologise to the cardinal and the catholic community regarding his recent statement.

Meanwhile speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena visited venerable professor Medagoda Abayatissa thero this afternoon.

The thero expressed the following views regarding parliamentarian Harin Fernando’s statement.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.