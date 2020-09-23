Harin+faces+protest+from+various+factions+including+the+maha+Sanga-+Urged+to+seek+pardon+from+the+Cardinal

The statements made by parliamentarian Harin Fernando at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Attacks was criticized by various factions today as well.



State minister of Prison Reforms & Prisoners' Rehabilitation Sudharshini Fernandopulle said parliamentarian Harin Fernando should publicly apologize to his eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and the Catholic community.



Giving witness before the commission recently Harin Fernando said that he believes that the Catholic Church was aware of the attacks.



Several protests against the statement were voiced yesterday as well, while State Minister Sudharshani Fernandopulle said he needed to publicly apologize for his statement.



She further said that parliamentarian Harin Fernando previously accused the Cardinal of having a political agenda but visited the cardinal secretly and apologized.



She reiterated that he should publicly apologise to the cardinal and the catholic community regarding his recent statement.



Meanwhile speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena visited venerable professor Medagoda Abayatissa thero this afternoon.



The thero expressed the following views regarding parliamentarian Harin Fernando’s statement.