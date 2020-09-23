More+than+100+mm+of+rain+in+Sabaragamuwa+and+Central+Provinces

The Meteorological Department states that heavy showers of more than 100 mm are expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces.



Also, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts will receive heavy showers of more than 50 mm.



The prevailing southwest monsoon is expected to continue across the island today with showers and winds.



Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph over the island. Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Northern, North-central and North- western provinces and in Trincomalee district and along the western slope of the Central hills.



As a result, the sea areas could be rough or very rough at times, the department said.



Also, wind speeds in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle could increase up to 50 to 60 kmph.



The Meteorological Department also warns the fishing and naval community to be vigilant in this regard.