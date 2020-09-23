සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20th amendment to the constitution - Views (Video)

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 22:11

20th+amendment+to+the+constitution+-+Views+%28Video%29

Politicians expressed their views regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution.

Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that a large number of government cabinet ministers are due to join the opposition to defeat the 20th amendment to the constitution.

Answering the questions raised by those journalists.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will be presented to Parliament and it will be possible to pass it by a two-thirds majority.

Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge also expressed his views regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution.

The Minister of Transport stated that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution has not yet been introduced and that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution has been proposed to be repealed.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has stated that the 20th Amendment should not be used to cover up the internal issues of the opposition.



Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.