20th amendment to the constitution - Views (Video)



Politicians expressed their views regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution.



Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that a large number of government cabinet ministers are due to join the opposition to defeat the 20th amendment to the constitution.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will be presented to Parliament and it will be possible to pass it by a two-thirds majority.



Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge also expressed his views regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution.



The Minister of Transport stated that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution has not yet been introduced and that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution has been proposed to be repealed.



Meanwhile, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has stated that the 20th Amendment should not be used to cover up the internal issues of the opposition.





