Showers, winds expected to continue today

The prevailing showery and windy conditions are expected to continue today (20) due to active south-west monsoon conditions across the island, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers will occur at times in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Fairly heavy rainfalls of more than 50mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Strong gusty winds of between 50 and 60 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.