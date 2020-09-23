සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lane law to be expanded: fines from 28 Sept.

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 8:00

The lane law is to be enforced in the entire Colombo district during the week that starts tomorrow (21), according to director of the western province traffic SP Kamal Pushpakumara.

It was implemented last week with the intention of minimizing traffic congestion in the Colombo city, with only buses being allowed in the first lane initially.

Later, three-wheelers and motorcycles were ordered to use the same lane, but that met with strong opposition.

In roads with three or four lanes - buses, three-wheelers and motorcycles should use the first lane.

The second lane is allowed for light vehicles in addition to three-wheelers and motorcycles, while the remaining lanes can be used by other vehicles only.

Violators will be fined Rs. 2,000 each from 28 September.

SP Pushpakumara says the lane law will gradually be introduced to other main cities as well.

Laws will be introduced to allow long-distance buses to use only the left lane, he adds.

