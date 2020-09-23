Public+urged+to+adhere+to+health+guidelines

The Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera advises the public to remain cautious about the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the media, he urged their support by way of adhering to health guidelines to control its spreading.
With two more cases reported yesterday (19), the country’s infected persons rose to 3,283.
Of them, 3,070 have recovered and 200 remain in hospital.
